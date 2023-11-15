BRCC to host job fair Wednesday to fill teacher positions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College needs new instructors to join its staff.

The college is hosting an Adjunct Networking Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will take place at the Digital Learning and Academic Support Center in the Magnolia Building, located on the Mid City Campus. The address is 201 Community College Drive.

The Adjunct Networking Fair aims to connect qualified individuals with opportunities to serve as adjunct instructors for the upcoming academic semester.

The college announced positions are available in a wide range of academic areas, and prospective instructors from various disciplines can find promising teaching opportunities.

During the event, applicants will be able to familiarize themselves with BRCC’s academic divisions, discover the array of programs offered, and gain insights into the college’s culture and comprehensive employee benefits. Attendees will have the chance to interact with BRCC’s human resources staff and the academic Deans from the various divisions.

Interested candidates are strongly encouraged to complete an employment application and upload all required documentation (specifically transcripts) prior to attending the fair.

The application can be accessed here. Participants are also requested to bring their resumes, as on-site interviews will be conducted during the fair.

For more details about the fair or available adjunct positions, please contact the BRCC Human Resources Department at (225) 216-8268.

