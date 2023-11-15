Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension Parish councilman accused of impersonating parish president

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish councilman is facing charges after he allegedly impersonated Parish President Clint Cointment.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Parish Councilman Aaron Lawler was issued a misdemeanor summons for one count of online impersonation and one count of identity theft on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said APSO began investigating on Friday, Sept. 8, after receiving reports of someone, identified as Lawler, impersonating a high-ranking public official by filing online public records requests with the Ascension Parish Government.

Councilman Aaron Lawler
Councilman Aaron Lawler

Lawler used his personal electronic device to submit public records requests under the name of Parish President Clint Cointment, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard searching Gulf after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
Old Rafe Mayer Road
Deputies identify 21-year-old killed in BR overnight
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Southern head coach Eric Dooley
Eric Dooley out as Southern University Football head coach
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Landry to name first cabinet position

Latest News

Southern athletic director Roman Banks
SU AD Roman Banks to discuss ousting of head football coach during news conference
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Landry to name first cabinet position
Some of the nation’s largest cancer centers continue to deal with widespread shortages of...
YOUR HEALTH: Cancer drug shortage
Matt Williams provides your Wednesday morning top stories.
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 15