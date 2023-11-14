Facebook
What will take priority in Governor-elect Landry’s first week in office?

Governor-Elect Jeff Landry will begin his first term with an ambitious first couple of weeks.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It appears Governor-Elect Jeff Landry will begin his first term with an ambitious first couple of weeks after promising several special sessions on issues affecting your safety, insurance, and maybe even who gets to represent you in congress.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the Louisiana legislature has until January 15th to redraw the state’s congressional map to include 2 black majority districts. This comes after a lower court determined a map approved by lawmakers last year with only one black majority district may have violated voting rights because it did not reflect the state population. State Republicans have said consistently they believed the map would hold up in court.

President of the Legislative Black Caucus, Vincent Pierre says they knew all along that eventually this day would come and that the caucus plans to ask Governor John Bel Edwards to call for a special session before he leaves office.

“Blacks represent 1/3rd of the population and it’s just simple math. We haven’t yet spoken to the governor, but we know as a Legislative Black Caucus that it’s just basic fairness and it needs to be done,” said Rep. Pierre.

That’s not the only matter demanding attention from lawmakers. Just a few weeks ago, Insurance Commissioner-Elect Tim Temple said the insurance crisis should be handled as quickly as possible to avoid even more people losing their coverage and priced out of their homes.

All throughout his campaign for governor, Jeff Landry has said his first course of action will be a special session on crime. Telling folks, it would be his highest priority. In regard to an insurance special session, Landry agreed it’s needed but did not want the two to conflict with one another. So, with all 3 issues being touted as urgent matters, which one will take priority in his first week in office?

Landry’s team referred us to their most recent statement saying “redistricting is a state legislative function. Based on the court’s ruling, he will call for a special session so our legislature may resolve the issue”. They did not however comment on when that would take place or which issue will take priority.

Although his time is limited, Governor John Bel Edwards could call for a special session himself today. The question that remains now is whether or not he will take this on or leave it for the next administration to deal with.

Governor John Bel Edwards’ office tells WAFB that talks are ongoing, but a final decision has yet to be made.

