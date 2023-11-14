Suspect arrested following deadly shooting on Geronimo Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning, November 13, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said the suspect, Larry Pearl, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on Geronimo Street near Weller Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The victim in the shooting, Joseph Wilson, 23, was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries, police added.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help investigators to contact detectives by calling the number (225) 389-4869 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

