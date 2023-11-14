Showers, breezy, and cool for Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Off-and-on mostly light showers will continue to impact the area today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 14 (WAFB)

Unfortunately, the area of low pressure responsible for the rains of the last couple of days has tracked a little farther south than originally expected, resulting in only modest rains.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 14 (WAFB)

That will continue to be the case today with most areas receiving less than an additional 0.50″ of rainfall. Otherwise, plan on breezy and cool conditions, with highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 14 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

Scattered light showers will remain possible into Wednesday morning, but we should be mainly dry by the afternoon as low pressure slides just to our east. However, it stays rather cool, with a morning start in the mid 50s giving way to highs only reaching the mid 60s.

A dry pattern then makes a return from Thursday into the weekend, with temperatures running closer to normal. Our morning starts will actually be a little above normal in the mid to upper 50s, but afternoon highs will be close to seasonal norms, topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Extended Outlook

There are some indications that another storm system may impact us early next week, but forecast confidence is low at this point. For now, we’ll go with scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday and keep an eye on trends in the days ahead. The end of our 10-day outlook points toward a dry and comfortably cool Thanksgiving.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 14 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center says that a tropical depression is likely to form in the Caribbean later this week. The low has yet to really take shape but should gradually develop by late in the week. Regardless, it is not a threat to our part of the world as it’s expected to track northeastward.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 14 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.