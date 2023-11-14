Facebook
Public meeting planned to discuss proposed roundabouts in Ascension Parish

Ascension Parish roundabout rendering
Ascension Parish roundabout rendering(Move Ascension)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A public meeting is set for Tuesday, November 14, to discuss proposed roundabouts in Ascension Parish.

The meeting is set to take place at 5 p.m. at Central Primary School.

Officials said the roundabouts are planned for the intersections of LA 621 at Roddy Road, LA 931 at Roddy Road/Joe Sevario Road, and LA 933 at Joe Sevario Road in Ascension Parish.

During the meeting, representatives from the Ascension Parish government, design consultants, and officials from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be available to answer questions.

There will also be stations set up to display details about the proposed roundabouts.

