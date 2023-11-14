Overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead after a shooting overnight.

Emergency officials confirmed the incident happened just after midnight on Old Rafe Mayer Road near Scenic Highway Tuesday, Nov, 14.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner responded to the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

