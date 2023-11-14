Mothers of UVA shooting victims, advocates call for change one year after tragic shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nov. 13, 2023, marks one year since that tragic shooting at the University of Virginia.

Baton Rouge native and former University High School football standout Mike Hollins was among a group of students that were shot while on a bus in a campus parking lot.

Hollins and one other student survived, but three others were killed, including his best friend D’Sean Perry. Both Hollins and Perry were student-athletes on the UVA football team.

“It’s hard. It’s just hard to put into words,” said Mike’s mom Brenda Hollins. “He would cry, but now it’s smiles whenever he thinks about the times that they had and the things that they did.”

The pain from that day was felt miles away in Baton Rouge, and it led to some tough conversations.

“Any time we see something that destructive, that harmful happen, we always think about how it can happen here,” said Sateria Tate.

Tate is the executive director of two different anti-crime groups, The Baton Rouge Community Street Team and C.H.A.N.G.E.

Both she and Hollins are calling for an end to gun violence, but Tate says everybody has to play a part in this war against crime.

“If you have a relationship with your neighbor down the street, you have great relationships with the people that’s in your community, you can be a part of that catalyst where you don’t have to rely on law enforcement. This is something that we can take care of internally,” said Tate.

Tate said crime is down by more than 20% in Baton Rouge, and she credits the decline to more people being proactive than reactive. It’s a trend she hopes will continue.

“It doesn’t affect you until it affects you. So, the best way to ensure that it doesn’t affect you, is by being active now,” said Tate.

