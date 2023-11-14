Looking for a last-minute trip out of BTR for the holiday? Here’s what’s left

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heads up holiday travelers. There will be heavy traffic and long lines around Thanksgiving according to AAA. Experts said it is going to be the busiest turkey day in several years.

A Baton Rouge Metro Airport spokesman said anyone who’s looking to make a last-minute trip over the Thanksgiving holiday should do so now.

He said there are limited seats on American, Delta, and United. Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be busy the week of. Many travelers are set to come back Saturday or Sunday after Turkey Day, he added.

This comes as AAA reports that airlines are expecting a record-setting number of passengers over a nearly two-week period.

“American, Delta, and United anticipate full flights and a strong demand, we think we’ll be up about 10% over the Thanksgiving travel period from last year,” said Jim Caldwell with BTR. “And you know, that’s part of continuing to get back to pre-COVID numbers, which by the end of this year will virtually be back to 2019 levels, which was the last pre-COVID year.”

Have you ever thought about spending Thanksgiving on the East Coast? Caldwell said the nonstop to Washington D.C. flight has a good amount of seats open. It can connect you and your family to the mid-Atlantic northeast, so you can visit places like New York, Philly, and Boston. Depending on when you buy your ticket, you could be spending around $300 to $600.

But if you’re looking to visit the nation’s capital, Jim Caldwell said there’s still a lot to do around the holidays.

“There’s so much in the Washington area that’s free, you know, world-class, museums, galleries, art galleries, historical buildings, of course, all the monuments,” said Caldwell. “There’s really no place in the country quite like the Washington area for all of that combined architecture. So you can take a family and see some of the best museums in the world. And they’re free, for the most part.”

Not to mention trying out the slew of restaurants in the area. If you plan on flying out of BTR, they suggest you get there about 90 minutes before your flight takes off during the holiday. Parking is $9 a day for economy and $12 for the garage.

If you’re bringing a carry-on, he suggests going to tsa.gov to make sure you know what is and isn’t allowed.

Caldwell said there are more exciting things coming your way next year.

“We do next year have a lot of nice improvements scheduled to take place at the airport, we’re going to be getting all new furniture, carpeting, new ticket counters, and gate counters,” he said. “But starting next year, we’ll be getting new jet bridges, the existing ones are 20-plus years old. And you know, they’re still certainly still operational. But the maintenance costs at that point get high. And it just makes sense to go ahead and replace them.”

