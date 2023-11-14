Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

K-9 officer dies after Jeep driving wrong way collides with police cruiser

A K-9 officer died after a crash involving a police cruiser, officials said. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A K-9 officer died after a crash involving a police cruiser in Ohio, according to officials.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Two Franklin police officers and their K-9 were patrolling in a marked patrol cruiser when a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by 21-year-old Michael T. Sims hit the cruiser, according to police.

Officials said Sims was driving the wrong way on South River Street at a high speed when his vehicle collided with the cruiser.

Troopers said the Jeep went off the road and hit a tree before coming to a rest.

After the crash, the K-9, named Fury, was taken to MedVet where he later died.

The two officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

Sims also had minor injuries and was treated at another hospital.

According to jail records obtained by WXIX, Sims was released Saturday afternoon before being taken to the Warren County Jail. He is being held without bond.

Officials said Sims faces charges of felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog. Additional charges are also pending.

Police said it is not clear whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, and the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police
LSP: 9-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday night
Pedestrian hit on Nicholson Drive Saturday night
LSU vs Florida
Daniels shines in win over Florida
Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean to head country music festival in Gonzales
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder...
Carr, Thomas, Lattimore leave game with injuries; Saints back to .500 with 27-19 loss at Minnesota

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Donald Trump Jr. exuberantly lauds dad’s real estate exploits as civil fraud trial shifts to defense
A man convicted of killing Baton Rouge Police Corporal Betty Smothers was denied clemency.
Man convicted of killing BR Police Cpl. Betty Smothers denied clemency
We could know any day now who Baton Rouge’s next police chief will be.
Baton Rouge police chief discusses search for new chief
The search for the next chief of campus police at Louisiana State University hit a snag.
I-TEAM: LSU scrapped police chief search; process will start over