Governor-elect Landry to name first cabinet position

Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry(Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry will announce his first cabinet appointment during a news conference in Lafayette Wednesday, November 15, his spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not say which cabinet position would be named.

The people named to cabinet positions oversee a particular agency in state government including the following:

  • Division of Administration
  • Department of Children & Family Services
  • Department of Health
  • Department of Natural Resources
  • Department of Environmental Quality
  • Department of Wildlife & Fisheries
  • Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Department of Public Safety
  • Department of Corrections
  • Department of Transportation & Development
  • Louisiana Workforce Commission
  • Louisiana Economic Development
  • Department of Revenue
  • Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
  • Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

