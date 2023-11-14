Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Freshman phenom Mikaylah Williams scores 42 in win over Kent State

True freshman Mikaylah Williams was electric in helping LSU pick up their third win of the...
True freshman Mikaylah Williams was electric in helping LSU pick up their third win of the season in a 30-point win over Kent State.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - True freshman Mikaylah Williams was electric in helping LSU pick up their third win of the season in a 30-point win over Kent State.

LSU fans cheer at the Tigers' women's basketball game against Kent State.

Williams scored a career-high and LSU freshman record 42 points in the win, 32 which game in the second half.

The Bossier City native only missed five shots going 15-for-20 from the field and 5-for-8 from deep.

Hailey Van Lith added 15 points and Angel Reese chipped in 11.

The Tigers will head to Hammond, La. to take on Southeastern on Friday, Nov. 17.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean to headline country music festival in Gonzales
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
State Dept. of Education releases 2023 performance scores for La. public schools
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Larry Pearl
Suspect arrested following deadly shooting on Geronimo Street, police say

Latest News

LSU fans cheer at the Tigers' women's basketball game against Kent State.
LSU pick up their third win of the season against Kent State
LSU's Dream Team is a group of men who practice against the Lady Tigers to prepare them for...
LSU’s Dream Team: Unsung heroes behind Lady Tigers’ historic championship
Meet the 'Dream Team,' men helping LSU's title-winning women prepare for basketball glory
Meet the 'Dream Team,' men helping LSU's title-winning women prepare for basketball glory
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll