Fire injures dog, leaves at least 5 people displaced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire broke out at an apartment on the afternoon of Monday, November 13, and left a dog injured and at least five people displaced.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire happened around 1:35 p.m. on O’Neal Lane near South Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and immediately started battling the flames.

Crews learned that all of the people inside the building escaped without injuries. However, emergency workers had to pull a family dog to safety and take action to make sure the animal survived.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters said the building had extensive damage, and the Red Cross had to be called to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

