Fights break out at Ponchatoula High, spread to nearby gas station involving parents

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Multiple fights broke out at Ponchatoula High School on Tuesday (Nov. 14) and continued at a nearby gas station, involving students and parents, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Several videos of the fights made their way to social media.

In the initial fight, deputies say six female students began fighting just before 8 a.m. Before school faculty or law enforcement could intervene, the students’ parents removed them from campus and relocated to a nearby gas station, according to Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

Patrol deputies on duty discovered the ongoing brawl at the gas station between students and parents. Sheriff Edwards says deputies were successful in bringing the situation under control.

The second incident involved a male student causing a disturbance in a classroom, Sheriff Edwards reports, resulting in the student striking at least one teacher. The student was apprehended and transported to a juvenile detention center. His sister was also issued a juvenile citation and released. Sheriff Edwards did not disclose what role she may have played.

Finally, a third fight that was 2-against-1 was handled by school faculty without requiring law enforcement intervention, Sheriff Edwards says.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that because these fights occurred consecutively and the first extended outside of school premises, ongoing investigations include interviews with those involved and a review of school security footage. Additional charges will be pursued as details become clear.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.