Eric Dooley out as Southern University Football head coach

Southern head coach Eric Dooley
(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eric Dooley has been relieved of his duties as head football coach at Southern University.

The announcement came from Southern University Director of Athletics Roman Banks on Tuesday afternoon, November 14.

“After very thorough and continued evaluations of all components related to the Southern football program, I have recommended to President/Chancellor Shields, Board of Supervisors Chairman Myron Lawson, and Athletic Chairman Atty. Domoine Rutledge that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Jaguar football to reach our full potential and expectations of our football program,” Banks said. “We appreciate and thank Coach Dooley for his time here at Southern and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Officials said that Terrence Graves, the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and linebackers coach, will serve as the interim Southern University head football coach.

Banks is expected to release more information on Wednesday, November 15.

