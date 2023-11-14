Facebook
Deputies identify 21-year-old killed in BR overnight

(MGN image)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified a 21-year-old man killed in a shooting overnight.

According to law enforcement, the victim has been identified as Clarence Jackson III, 21.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 14, deputies responded to the 400 block of Old Rafe Mayer Road near Scenic Highway in connection to the incident.

When deputies arrived, they found Jackson dead, lying in the front yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

