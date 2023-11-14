DDD to discuss 2024 City-Parish budget, upcoming holiday events during monthly meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Downtown Development District Committee will gather for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. inside of the Queen Casino’s Cypress Room.

Several important topics appear on the meeting agenda like the 2024 City-Parish budget and a list of upcoming holiday activies like the Turkey Trot 5K, Festival of Lights and a Christmas parade.

