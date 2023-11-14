Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DDD to discuss 2024 City-Parish budget, upcoming holiday events during monthly meeting

Live entertainment is back in Downtown Baton Rouge
(tcw-wafb)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Downtown Development District Committee will gather for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. inside of the Queen Casino’s Cypress Room.

Several important topics appear on the meeting agenda like the 2024 City-Parish budget and a list of upcoming holiday activies like the Turkey Trot 5K, Festival of Lights and a Christmas parade.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean to headline country music festival in Gonzales
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
State Dept. of Education releases 2023 performance scores for La. public schools
EMS explains how to properly move over for an emergency vehicle ahead of busy holiday season

Latest News

It remains uncertain which Louisiana governor will call the special session for state lawmakers...
Clock ticking after federal court orders redrawn Louisiana congressional map
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 14
Showers, breezy, and cool for Tuesday
COVID-19, flu and RSV cases are higher during the fall and winter months and expected to rise...
Louisiana doctors, health officials warn of statewide rise in RSV infections
Mike Hollins
Mothers of UVA shooting victims, advocates call for change one year after tragic shooting