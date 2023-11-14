Coast Guard searching Gulf after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that air crews spent several hours Monday (Nov. 13) searching off Louisiana’s coast after a Houma man was reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship.

A Coast Guard spokesman cautioned that it had not received a report from the cruise ship of anyone confirmed as having fallen or jumped overboard, only of a passenger on the vessel who could not be located. A spokesman for the cruise line did not immediately respond to questions from WAFB’s sister station WVUE.

The USCG said it had dispatched aircraft that searched a 200-square-mile area of the Gulf near SouthWest Pass from approximately noon or 1 p.m. through 7:45 p.m., without results.

Family members posting on social media identified the missing man as Tyler Lee Barnett. A sister also on the cruise ship posted that he was last seen Sunday at 11:40 p.m. and that an onboard search started Monday around 7 a.m.

The Carnival Glory left port in New Orleans on Sunday on a weeklong cruise with planned stops in Montego Bay (Jamaica) on Wednesday, Grand Cayman Island on Thursday, and Cozumel (Mexico) on Friday before returning to New Orleans next Sunday (Nov. 19).

GPS data showed the vessel had continued on its path out of the Gulf and was close to entering the Caribbean late Monday night.

