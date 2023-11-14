Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, to honor former Penguin player Adam Johnson, shown on scoreboard, who died in while playing in an English hockey league game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in a Champions Cup game Oct. 28 when the blade cut his neck.

South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was in police custody.

The player who cut Johnson’s neck was Matt Petgrave, 31, who plays for Sheffield.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said.

Fans had a moment of silence for Johnson at the Steelers next game and gave Petgrave a standing ovation.

Johnson was a Minnesota native who appeared in a total of 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020.

The English Ice Hockey Association, which governs the sport below the Elite League, reacted to Johnson’s death by requiring all players in England to wear neck guards from the start of 2024.

Messages sent to Johnson’s agent and a friend of the family seeking comment were not immediately returned.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean to headline country music festival in Gonzales
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
State Dept. of Education releases 2023 performance scores for La. public schools
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Larry Pearl
Suspect arrested following deadly shooting on Geronimo Street, police say

Latest News

Turkey
THANKSGIVING 2023: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City
The site of a fire is seen under Interstate 10, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los...
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway to take 3 to 5 weeks to repair, California governor says
Maxine Helbling celebrated her 106th birthday November 8.
Woman celebrating 106th birthday reminisces about her love of dancing
President Joe Biden slams "MAGA Republican leaders" who continue to deny the impacts of climate...
Biden denounces climate deniers in GOP