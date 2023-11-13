THANKSGIVING 2023: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving will be observed on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. Leading up to the holiday, several organizations will be hosting meal giveaways for families who may be in need.

Below is a list of events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

On Tuesday, November 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. the Metro Council District 6 will be hosting a turkey giveaway located at Collegiate on 282 Lobdell Blvd.

Meal giveaways in the Baton Rouge area. (MMetropolitan Councilmember Cleve Dunn Jr.)

On Tuesday, November 14, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Banks Neighborhood will be hosting a turkey giveaway located at Big Boy’s Carwash on 7202 Scenic Hwy.

Meal giveaways in the Baton Rouge area. (MMetropolitan Councilmember Cleve Dunn Jr.)

On Tuesday, November 21, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole and the MLK Community Center will host it’s annual turkey giveaway located at MLK Community Center on 4000 Gus Young Ave.

Turkey giveaway (Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, District 7)

