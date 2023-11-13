Students in EBR will develop video games through SU after-school program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students in East Baton Rouge Parish will develop video games as part of a new after-school program.

The new program will launch in November and is a partnership between the Southern University Law Center’s Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute and Urban Arts.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Urban Arts, as we believe this collaboration will open up a world of opportunities for students who are passionate about game design,” said Christopher Turner, director of the Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute. “Our aim is to nurture young talent and equip them with the right skill set to thrive in the ever-evolving world of esports.”

The goal of the program will be to get more students interested in careers in tech and video game design.

“At Southern University Law Center, we’re committed to providing our students with unique, hands-on experiences that will prepare them for the future. Our game design program, powered by our partnership with Urban Arts, is a testament to our commitment to innovation. We’re not just teaching our students how to design games, but also how to think creatively, solve complex problems, and work collaboratively,” Turner said.

Officials said that the program will be offered to students at Title One schools in East Baton Rouge Parish Parish. The students will remotely study digital game design. While the after-school program will be headquartered in New York City, it will be offered for free on the campus of Southern University.

Students in the program will have access to Unity technology, allowing them to shape the world around them through games, complete with original art, music, and storytelling elements.

For more information about the after-school program, click here.

