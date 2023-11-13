State Dept. of Education releases 2023 performance scores for La. public schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released the 2023 performance scores for the state’s public schools and systems.

The results were published Monday, Nov. 13, and show that the statewide school performance score now exceeds pre-pandemic levels following two consecutive years of growth.

Louisiana’s 2023 statewide school performance score improved by 1.4 points to 78.5. The results come one year after the state matched its pre-pandemic score of 77.1. Performance data for schools and school districts are available on the LDOE website.

Take a look at the top 5 rated schools in the Capital Area:

Baton Rouge High – 128.1

Westdale Heights Academic Magnet (EBR) – 117.7

Live Oak High (Livy) – 116.3

Mayfair Lab (EBR) – 113.6

Prairieville Middle (Ascension) – 109.2

Below is a list of district scores across several parishes in the WAFB viewing area:

Ascension - 93.7 (improved)

Assumption- 80.6 (improved)

EBR - 69.1 (improved)

E. Feliciana - 74.1 (declined)

Iberville - 75.7 (improved grade from C to B)

Livingston - 89.4 (improved)

Pointe Coupee - 65.8 (improved)

St. Helena - 54.2 (no 2022 data)

WBR - 81.7 (improved)

W. Feliciana - 95.8 (improved)

Zachary - 97.1 (improved - also highest-rated district in the entire state)

Baker - 50.3 (improved from F to D)

Central - 92.4 (improved)

“Louisiana has faced unprecedented disruptions over the past few years and these scores are a testament to the efforts of so many people across our state,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “I’m pleased to see our statewide performance score surpass pre-pandemic levels and clearly recognize work remains to accelerate future academic outcomes for students.”

Early Childhood Performance Profiles

The LDOE also released 2023 Early Childhood Performance Profiles on Monday, Nov. 13. Each publicly-funded child care center, Head Start, and school serving children birth to five in Louisiana receives a performance profile that includes a rating based on rigorous classroom observations. Each network of providers within a community also receives a performance profile.

The latest early childhood data shows that instructional support and engaged support for learning scores increased to a record high. These are the highest scores ever for all site types, with the most growth occurring in child care. The quantity of excellent-rated sites continues to increase, even as the number of early learning sites in Louisiana has increased by 13%.

This is the latest data to show the continued progress of Louisiana students.

About Performance Scores: Since 1999, the state has issued school performance scores for public schools, which are based on student achievement data. To clearly communicate the quality of school performance to families and the public, Louisiana adopted letter grades (A-F). All schools with sufficient data receive school performance scores.

