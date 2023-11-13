Reward increased to $10,000 for details about 2014 deadly shooting

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A reward has been increased for information that can help investigators solve a 2014 deadly shooting in the Village of Tangipahoa.

Deputies said the reward is now $10,000.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Silo Road and left Authur Tyler dead. Deputies said he was found shot next to a vehicle in a home’s driveway.

Family members said a verbal fight was heard near the home’s front door after Tyler returned from a friend’s residence, according to TPSO. Deputies said Tyler’s wife heard three gunshots, looked out the door, and saw two people running down the road.

Deputies said the identities of the two people who were seen running down the road are unknown.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish by calling the number 1-800-554-5245 or detectives by calling the number (985) 419-0976.

