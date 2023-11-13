Over 250K voters participate in early voting statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The early voting period for the Nov. 18 election in Louisiana has come to an end.

According to data from the Secretary of State’s Office, about 253,982 voters participated in early voting statewide.

Of that number, 191,496 ballots were cast in person and 62,486 ballots were counted as absentee.

Below is the number of early votes cast in surrounding areas:

East Baton Rouge Parish: 28,388

West Baton Rouge Parish: 3,858

Ascension: 7,333

Assumption: 1,181

East Feliciana: 1,596

Iberville: 1,555

Livingston: 7,281

Pointe Coupee: 2,628

St. Helena: 1,301

West Feliciana: 1,328

The early voting period began Friday, Nov. 3, and lasted through Saturday, Nov. 11.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 14 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through the La. Secretary of State’s Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Nov. 17 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.