‘My Baby’s Closet’ helping support expecting families in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new resource is helping to support expecting families in north Baton Rouge.

Black Dads for Life and Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks are opening “My Baby’s Closet.” It’s a place where expecting families in need can get essential items like diapers and formula in the same place where their doctor’s appointments are.

However, Banks said community donations are vital to help keep the closet going.

“The community will make sure that this pantry is forever full, this closet is forever full, and it meets the need of as many residents in the Scotlandville community as possible,” Banks said.

The program coordinator for Black Dads for Life, Robert Sensley, said the closet offers more than just baby supplies. They’re offering resources and support for soon-to-be dads too.

“If dads come in and there are any needs as far as counseling, support, encouragement, tools, and anything they may need, we’re here,” said Sensley.

Traci Woodard has been taking care of families in East Baton Rouge Parish for 20 years.

“Bonding with the families, watching the children grow up,” said Woodard. “I’ve been in the practice so long that now some of the patients I saw, they’re bringing their children.”

Being a physician at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, Woodward knows the barriers families face when it comes to accessing healthcare.

“Sometimes it’s just actually being able to get to the appointment or having the support of maybe another family member bringing the child to the appointment sometimes is a challenge,” Woodard said.

Woodard is excited to open the closet and add a WIC program in the coming months at the community center to better serve the north Baton Rouge community.

“We’re here to address health disparities of the community and to increase access and this is just one of the many ways we can do that,” Woodard added.

This is the first location of ‘My Baby’s Closet.’ Sensley said they’re planning to expand to other churches and community centers across Baton Rouge next year.

If you’re in need of baby supplies or want to donate items to the closet, you can visit the Jewel J. Newman Community Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

