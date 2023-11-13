Much-needed rain to deliver some drought relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: A much-needed rainy pattern gets underway today as moisture lifts northward from the Gulf of Mexico in advance of a developing area of low pressure. Most of today’s rains will be light but should also be rather persistent through the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 13 (WAFB)

The showers and overcast skies will help to keep highs in the low to mid 60s for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 13 (WAFB)

Tuesday-Wednesday

Periods of rain will continue tonight through Tuesday and into the first part of Wednesday. The low pressure center responsible for the rains will slide to our east by Wednesday, gradually allowing drier air to filter in from the north. Forecast rain totals have actually trended a little lower over the last couple of days, but 1″-3″ of rain still appears to be a good bet for our area, with locally higher totals possible. Isolated pockets of heavier rainfall can’t be ruled out, but the overall flood threat appears to be rather low. Otherwise, plan on a couple of breezy and cool days on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs again only reaching the low to mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 13 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

A drier pattern will return by Thursday and should stick around for several days. Temperatures should also run fairly close to normal from Thursday into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Morning starts will be slightly above normal for mid-November, but not bad at all, with lows generally in the 50s.

A chance of rain may return from late Sunday into Monday of next week in association with a cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 13 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

It’s late in the Atlantic hurricane season, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring the western Caribbean for possible development. There’s not much there as of yet, but an area of low pressure may develop later this week. Development odds are listed at 60% as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 13 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.