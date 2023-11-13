Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mississippi State fires head coach Zach Arnett

Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football...
Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff, Tuesday July 18,2023 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville,Tn . (Jimmie Mitchell/SEC)(Jimmie Miitchell | Southeastern Conference)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett was fired Monday morning, Athletic Director Zac Selmon announced Monday.

Arnett was in the midst of his first full season in Starkville. He was promoted from defensive coordinator last year after the death of former coach Mike Leach.

“Zach took on an unprecedented and challenging situation last December. He provided the football program much needed leadership and stability during a tragic time,” Selmon said in a statement on HailState.com. “We asked him in those difficult hours to lead our team, protect our Top 25 recruiting class, and take us to a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Illinois. Zach accomplished those things, and our fans should respect and appreciate him for that tremendous service to MSU.”

The Bulldogs have struggled this season, currently sitting at 3-6 overall with just one SEC win over Arkansas. Most recently, Mississippi State lost to Texas A&M, 51-10, Saturday.

Arnett becomes the second SEC coach in 48 hours to be fired after the Aggies announced they are parting ways with Jimbo Fisher Sunday morning.

Senior offensive analyst Gren Knox will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season. Knox has 35 years coaching experience, including 28 year in the SEC.

The Bulldogs have just two games left this season, with Southern Miss coming up Saturday and the annual Egg Bowl against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving day.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police
LSP: 9-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday night
Pedestrian hit on Nicholson Drive Saturday night
LSU vs Florida
Daniels shines in win over Florida
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder...
Carr, Thomas, Lattimore leave game with injuries; Saints back to .500 with 27-19 loss at Minnesota

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach previews Georgia State game, recaps win against Florida
Jayden Daniels
JACQUES TALK: LSU’s Daniels electrifies fans with plays never seen before
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder...
Carr, Thomas, Lattimore leave game with injuries; Saints back to .500 with 27-19 loss at Minnesota
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida on...
LSU, Tulane each climb three spots in AP Top 25 college football poll