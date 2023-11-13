Man convicted of killing BR Police Cpl. Betty Smothers denied clemency

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man convicted of killing Baton Rouge Police Corporal Betty Smothers was denied clemency.

The matter involving Henri Broadway was heard before the Louisiana Pardon Board on Monday, November 13, along with the clemency requests of multiple other death row inmates.

Broadway is awaiting the death penalty after ambushing and killing Corporal Smothers in 1993. He did not speak during his clemency hearing, but the Innocence Project did speak on his behalf.

Warrick Dunn, a football star and one of Corporal Smother’s children, spoke out against clemency for Broadway.

“My mom is not here. She sacrificed her life to protect people. To listen to this nonsense about an individual who has been convicted, not innocent,” Dunn said.

A senseless shooting in 1993 robbed the Baton Rouge community of a beloved corporal, and six children of their mother. Betty Dunn Smothers, 36, was killed while moonlighting off-duty as an escort for a grocery store manager hoping to make a night deposit at a bank. (WAFB)

More than 50 death row inmates in Louisiana are seeking clemency. So far, none of the clemency requests have been successful.

