LSU head coach previews Georgia State game, recaps win against Florida

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will preview the upcoming game against Georgia State during a news conference on Monday, Nov. 13. Kelly is scheduled to speak at noon.

The LSU Tigers will take on Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 18. The game starts at 7 p.m. in the Tiger Stadium.

Kelly will also recap the Tigers’ win against Florida. The Tigers ended with a 17-point lead for a final score of 52-35.

LSU was ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

