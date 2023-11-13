Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

At least four people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

FILE - Police say at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.
FILE - Police say at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Four people were injured after a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University, KNOE reports.

A suspect is in custody.

According to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system, the stabbing happened at Lambright Intramural.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police
LSP: 9-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday night
Pedestrian hit on Nicholson Drive Saturday night
LSU vs Florida
Daniels shines in win over Florida
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder...
Carr, Thomas, Lattimore leave game with injuries; Saints back to .500 with 27-19 loss at Minnesota

Latest News

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of...
Chef Gordon Ramsey welcomes 6th child with wife of nearly 30 years
A lion roamed the streets. (Source: CNN/X/@MICHELEGALVANI/GETTY IMAGES/POLIZIA DI...
Take A Look At This: Lion roams streets in Italy; Titanic menu auctioned
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at age 86