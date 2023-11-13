Facebook
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean to head country music festival in Gonzales

Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming...
Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming country music festival featuring country superstars like Kid Rock and Jason Aldean.(Rock the Country)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming country music festival featuring country superstars like Kid Rock and Jason Aldean.

Officials announced the Rock the County tour will visit Gonzales on Friday, April 5, 2024, and Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The lineup for the Gonzales show includes Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr., Koe Wetzel, Travis Tritt, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Uncle Kracker, Elvie Shane, Kolby Cooper, Gavin Adcock, and Sadie Bass.

Other cities the tour will be visiting include Ashland, Ky.; Rome, Ga.; Ocala, Fla.; Mobile, Ala.; Poplar Bluff, Mo.; and Anderson, S.C.

Tickets will be available for presale on Nov. 16. Additional details can be found on the Rock the Country website.

