I-TEAM: LSU scrapped police chief search; process will start over

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the next chief of campus police at Louisiana State University hit a snag this summer and ended without university leaders selecting a new top cop from the crop of candidates.

The university’s spokeswoman explained that a new chief was not found among the finalists brought to campus during the search over the summer.

Marshall Walters, who served as the LSU Police Department’s interim chief and was among the failed candidates who applied to become the department’s chief, continues to serve as interim chief.

LSU leaders said a new search will begin “soon.”

Former Chief of Police Bart Thompson retired from the role last April after four decades of service.

