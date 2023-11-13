Drake to make up postponed New Orleans date with back-to-back nights at Smoothie King Center in 2024

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rap superstar Drake will hold back-to-back concerts at the Smoothie King Center after the new year after his 2023 New Orleans date was previously “postponed indefinitely”.

A notice sent by Ticketmaster on Monday (Nov. 13) told ticket holders that Drake’s make-up dates for the previously scheduled Sept. 20 concert at the Smoothie King Center will take place on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, and Tuesday, Jan. 30.

A presale for tickets will start on Wednesday, Nov. 15 through the Cash App and general on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 17.

These added performances to the “It’s All A Blur Tour” will feature opening support from rapper J. Cole, rather than from 21 Savage, who was scheduled to appear on the original bill.

DRAKE ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR - BIG AS THE WHAT?’ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.