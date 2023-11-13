Facebook
Drake to make up postponed New Orleans date with back-to-back nights at Smoothie King Center in 2024

Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New Orleans concert for the second time. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rap superstar Drake will hold back-to-back concerts at the Smoothie King Center after the new year after his 2023 New Orleans date was previously “postponed indefinitely”.

A notice sent by Ticketmaster on Monday (Nov. 13) told ticket holders that Drake’s make-up dates for the previously scheduled Sept. 20 concert at the Smoothie King Center will take place on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, and Tuesday, Jan. 30.

A presale for tickets will start on Wednesday, Nov. 15 through the Cash App and general on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 17.

These added performances to the “It’s All A Blur Tour” will feature opening support from rapper J. Cole, rather than from 21 Savage, who was scheduled to appear on the original bill.

DRAKE ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR - BIG AS THE WHAT?’ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole

