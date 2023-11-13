BRPD Chief Murphy Paul to serve as guest speaker at Press Club of BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head of the Baton Rouge Police Department is the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

Chief Murphy Paul, who announced his resignation in July, will give remarks on Monday, Nov. 13.

Paul will remain in his position with BRPD until his successor is announced. He has been the chief for over five years.

The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, located at the Drusilla Shopping Center at Drusilla Drive and Jefferson Hwy. Lunch, which is a sit-down meal, will be served at 12:15 p.m.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

