Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul to serve as guest speaker at Press Club of BR

Chief Murphy Paul, who announced his resignation in July, will give remarks on Monday, Nov. 13.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head of the Baton Rouge Police Department is the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

Chief Murphy Paul, who announced his resignation in July, will give remarks on Monday, Nov. 13.

Paul will remain in his position with BRPD until his successor is announced. He has been the chief for over five years.

The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, located at the Drusilla Shopping Center at Drusilla Drive and Jefferson Hwy. Lunch, which is a sit-down meal, will be served at 12:15 p.m.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

RELATED STORIES
BRPD chief delaying retirement as Mayor Broome continues search for his replacement
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul announces resignation; Mayor Broome issues statement
Read BRPD Chief Murphy Paul’s resignation letter
Chief Paul details arrests of 4 of his officers
BRPD Chief Paul delivers explosive speech to Metro Council during meeting on Brave Cave investigation
Leaders hold rally in support of BRPD Chief Murphy Paul
NAACP releases statement about BRPD chief’s plans to resign
Community leaders rally in support of BRPD Chief Paul after emotional speech towards Metro Council

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police
LSP: 9-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday night
Pedestrian hit on Nicholson Drive Saturday night
LSU vs Florida
Daniels shines in win over Florida
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder...
Carr, Thomas, Lattimore leave game with injuries; Saints back to .500 with 27-19 loss at Minnesota

Latest News

EMS explains how to properly move over for an emergency vehicle ahead of busy holiday season
Chief Murphy Paul, who announced his resignation in July, will give remarks on Monday, Nov. 13.
Chief Murphy Paul to speak at Press Club of BR
Dr. Steve provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Monday, Nov. 13.
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, November 13
East Baton Rouge EMS said their average response time to get to a scene is about seven to eight...
EMS explains move-over rules
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 13
Much-needed rain to deliver some drought relief