Baton Rouge police chief discusses search for new chief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We could know any day now who Baton Rouge’s next police chief will be.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is choosing from among five finalists for the job.

“I think we can all agree that when you have 20 plus motivated and there is a lot of talent. Now, it is narrowed down to five. All are qualified based on the process. It is not an easy process,” said current Police Chief Murphy Paul.

The five finalists include:

BRPD Deputy Chief Myron Daniels

BRPD Training Academy Director Sharon Douglas

Former Lafayette police chief Thomas Glover

BRPD Commander of Training Services Thomas Morse Jr.

BRPD Captain David Wallace

Chief Paul says it’s a good final five for the mayor to choose from.

”I’ve been fortunate. I have not looked at all the interviews, but I peaked at a few. Every officer going through the process, I have promoted. I am familiar with their body of work,” Paul explained.

Mayor Broome has 60 days after the seat becomes vacant to hire someone, according to state law. The mayor has said if she thinks none of the candidates are up to par, she will start the search over from scratch.

“The mayor is a smart woman. She is a praying woman. I think she did a good job at selecting the current chief and she will use that same wisdom and prayer to select her new chief. I just ask the community to support and understand the process,” continued Paul.

Chief Paul announced his resignation in July, stating he would retire on November 3rd.

Two days before his retirement date, he extended his service as chief until his successor is appointed.

“Let me be clear, there is room for improvement. I have made some mistakes. I look forward to sharing those mistakes so that he or she don’t have to make the same mistakes,” Paul added.

As for what’s next for the chief, he did not say. We expect that the new chief could be announced as early as this week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.