Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

5 NFL games end on game-winning field goals, most ever in one day

Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the game winning field goal against the...
Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the game winning field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half on an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Five games ended with game-winning field goals in regulation Sunday, the most in one day in NFL history.

The Cardinals, Browns, Seahawks, Texans and Lions each won on a field goal as time expired. The previous high in a single day was three. One game remained on Sunday night.

Cleveland and Arizona were trailing before their kicks. Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yarder to give the Browns a 33-31 victory at Baltimore. Matt Prater made a 23-yard field goal to lift the Cardinals to a 25-23 win over Atlanta.

Seattle, Houston and Detroit were tied before their decisive field goals.

Jason Myers kicked a 43-yarder, his fifth of the game, to give the Seahawks a 29-26 win against Washington. Riley Patterson connected from 41 yards for the Lions, giving them a 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Matt Ammendola, signed by Houston this week as an injury replacement, nailed a 38-yard field goal to finish the Texans’ 30-27 victory at Cincinnati.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police
LSP: 9-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday night
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Pedestrian hit on Nicholson Drive Saturday night
Terrynikqua Jones
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Capital City
High School Football
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Bi-District Regionals

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
LSP: 9-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday night
A 9-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday night.
LSP: 9-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday night
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Aaron Rodgers tells NBC he targets a mid-December return from torn Achilles tendon