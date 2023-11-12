Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Virginia State University officer critically wounded in shooting near campus, officials say

A police officer is fighting for their life after being shot near campus.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia State University police officer was shot early Sunday morning near campus, WWBT reports.

Police say the incident happened just after 1:30 am in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street.

An officer was in the process of investigating an on-campus disturbance when they were shot. The officer, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. Police are now searching for the suspect involved.

The VSU campus remains on lockdown as a precaution.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Terrynikqua Jones
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Capital City
High School Football
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Bi-District Regionals
Pedestrian hit on Nicholson Drive Saturday night
Baton Rouge police units are at an unfolding scene Friday afternoon, Nov. 10, at the corner of...
Heavy police presence near Government Street

Latest News

FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital as Netanyahu dismisses calls for a cease-fire
Mid City Merchants presents White Light Night 2023
White Light Night returns to Mid City Nov. 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 10
Dry Sunday, but big rains arrive Monday
The date has been set for Mid City’s biggest art festival.
White Light Night returns to Mid City Nov. 17