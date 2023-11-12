Pedestrian hit on Nicholson Drive Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

Officials confirmed it happened on Nicholson Drive and Gourrier Avenue at 8:35 p.m.

Emergency responders say one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No other details have been given at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.