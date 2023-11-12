Facebook
Pedestrian hit on Nicholson Drive Saturday night

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

Officials confirmed it happened on Nicholson Drive and Gourrier Avenue at 8:35 p.m.

Emergency responders say one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No other details have been given at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

