LSU, Tulane each climb three spots in AP Top 25 college football poll

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU and Tulane each climbed three spots in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll released Sunday (Nov. 12).

The Tigers (7-3), who rolled to a 52-35 victory over visiting Florida on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, jumped from No. 18 to No. 15.

The Green Wave (9-1), who stopped a two-point conversion attempt in the final three minutes to preserve a 24-22 win over visiting Tulsa, rose from No. 20 to No. 17. Tulane has won eight consecutive games since a home loss to Ole Miss.

The top eight teams remained unchanged this week, while No. 9 Louisville and No. 10 Oregon State moved into the Top 10, replacing Penn State and Ole Miss.

The complete rankings released on Sunday (Nov. 12):

Georgia (10-0) Michigan (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Florida State (10-0) Washington (10-0) Oregon (9-1) Texas (9-1) Alabama (9-1) Louisville (9-1) Oregon State (8-2) Missouri (8-2) Penn State (8-2) Ole Miss (8-2) Oklahoma (8-2 LSU (7-3) Utah (7-3) Tulane (9-1) James Madison (10-0) Arizona (7-3) Notre Dame (7-3) Tennessee (7-3) North Carolina (8-2) Kansas State (7-3) Oklahoma State 7-3) Liberty (10-0)

LSU is home next Saturday for a 7 p.m. game against a Georgia State (6-4) team that has lost three straight.

Tulane travels to Florida Atlantic for an 11 a.m. game at Boca Raton. The Owls are 4-6 and have lost two in a row.

