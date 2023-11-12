Facebook
LSU, Tulane each climb three spots in AP Top 25 college football poll

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida on...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida on Saturday (Nov. 11) in Baton Rouge. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU and Tulane each climbed three spots in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll released Sunday (Nov. 12).

The Tigers (7-3), who rolled to a 52-35 victory over visiting Florida on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, jumped from No. 18 to No. 15.

The Green Wave (9-1), who stopped a two-point conversion attempt in the final three minutes to preserve a 24-22 win over visiting Tulsa, rose from No. 20 to No. 17. Tulane has won eight consecutive games since a home loss to Ole Miss.

The top eight teams remained unchanged this week, while No. 9 Louisville and No. 10 Oregon State moved into the Top 10, replacing Penn State and Ole Miss.

The complete rankings released on Sunday (Nov. 12):

  1. Georgia (10-0)
  2. Michigan (10-0)
  3. Ohio State (10-0)
  4. Florida State (10-0)
  5. Washington (10-0)
  6. Oregon (9-1)
  7. Texas (9-1)
  8. Alabama (9-1)
  9. Louisville (9-1)
  10. Oregon State (8-2)
  11. Missouri (8-2)
  12. Penn State (8-2)
  13. Ole Miss (8-2)
  14. Oklahoma (8-2
  15. LSU (7-3)
  16. Utah (7-3)
  17. Tulane (9-1)
  18. James Madison (10-0)
  19. Arizona (7-3)
  20. Notre Dame (7-3)
  21. Tennessee (7-3)
  22. North Carolina (8-2)
  23. Kansas State (7-3)
  24. Oklahoma State 7-3)
  25. Liberty (10-0)

LSU is home next Saturday for a 7 p.m. game against a Georgia State (6-4) team that has lost three straight.

Tulane travels to Florida Atlantic for an 11 a.m. game at Boca Raton. The Owls are 4-6 and have lost two in a row.

