LSU, Tulane each climb three spots in AP Top 25 college football poll
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU and Tulane each climbed three spots in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll released Sunday (Nov. 12).
The Tigers (7-3), who rolled to a 52-35 victory over visiting Florida on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, jumped from No. 18 to No. 15.
The Green Wave (9-1), who stopped a two-point conversion attempt in the final three minutes to preserve a 24-22 win over visiting Tulsa, rose from No. 20 to No. 17. Tulane has won eight consecutive games since a home loss to Ole Miss.
The top eight teams remained unchanged this week, while No. 9 Louisville and No. 10 Oregon State moved into the Top 10, replacing Penn State and Ole Miss.
The complete rankings released on Sunday (Nov. 12):
- Georgia (10-0)
- Michigan (10-0)
- Ohio State (10-0)
- Florida State (10-0)
- Washington (10-0)
- Oregon (9-1)
- Texas (9-1)
- Alabama (9-1)
- Louisville (9-1)
- Oregon State (8-2)
- Missouri (8-2)
- Penn State (8-2)
- Ole Miss (8-2)
- Oklahoma (8-2
- LSU (7-3)
- Utah (7-3)
- Tulane (9-1)
- James Madison (10-0)
- Arizona (7-3)
- Notre Dame (7-3)
- Tennessee (7-3)
- North Carolina (8-2)
- Kansas State (7-3)
- Oklahoma State 7-3)
- Liberty (10-0)
LSU is home next Saturday for a 7 p.m. game against a Georgia State (6-4) team that has lost three straight.
Tulane travels to Florida Atlantic for an 11 a.m. game at Boca Raton. The Owls are 4-6 and have lost two in a row.
