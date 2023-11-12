Daniels shines in win over Florida
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU took down the Florida Gators in Death Valley on Saturday, November 11.
The Tigers won 52-35.
Dominating opening drive and LSU leads 7-0 pic.twitter.com/dlHfvNXgVN— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2023
. @LSUfootball missed offensive opportunities in first half:#LSU second and goal at Florida 1, fails to score— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 12, 2023
LSU recovers fumble at Florida 42, gains just one yard, turns it over on downs
LSU reaches Florida 11-yard line, settles for field goal
5 Yard TD by the freshman @Kaleb_TheGreat— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2023
📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/we0LUfCsjj
THAT KID HAS 220 RUSHING YARDS pic.twitter.com/sor2W70Rdp— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2023
This has to be one the greatest, if not THE greatest @LSUfootball quarterback performances Tiger Stadium has ever seen. Jayden Daniels has passed for 365 yards and 2 touchdowns, while rushing for 220 yards and 2 more TDs. #LSU leads Florida 45-35 with 9:14 left.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 12, 2023
Jayden to BT for the TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/szXMYMaCYX— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2023
Jayden Daniels is the first player in FBS history to have 350 yards passing and 200 yards rushing in the same game. @LSUfootball #LSU— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 12, 2023
Man it’s a Great Day to be a TIGER pic.twitter.com/jsUxQzHCeU— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2023
LSU remains at home to take on Georgia State on Saturday, November 18.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
