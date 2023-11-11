Saints WR Michael Thomas reportedly detained after altercation in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was detained by police Friday night (Nov. 10) following an altercation with a contractor working near his home, according to neighbors in Kenner’s Gabriel subdivision.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., when Thomas is alleged to have thrown a brick against the window of the contractor’s pickup truck. Neighbors said the truck was parked in a median and blocking Thomas’ way home.

The Saints have acknowledged the incident and said they were gathering more information, but offered no further comment. According to a Fox 8 source, Thomas still is scheduled to leave with the team Saturday for Minnesota and play against the Vikings on Sunday.

Michael Thomas will make the trip to Minnesota and play Sunday, per source. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) November 11, 2023

Repeated attempts to reach Kenner Police for a statement have been unanswered.

The incident marked the second time in 19 days that a Saints receiver has become involved with Kenner law enforcement.

Thomas’ teammate Chris Olave was arrested by Kenner Police on Oct. 23, booked with reckless operation of a motor vehicle after allegedly driving 70 mph in a 35-mph zone in the 1700 block of Joe Yenni Boulevard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.