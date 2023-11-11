Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saints WR Michael Thomas reportedly detained after altercation in Kenner

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an altercation with a contractor near his home in the gated Gabriel subdivision in Kenner.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was detained by police Friday night (Nov. 10) following an altercation with a contractor working near his home, according to neighbors in Kenner’s Gabriel subdivision.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., when Thomas is alleged to have thrown a brick against the window of the contractor’s pickup truck. Neighbors said the truck was parked in a median and blocking Thomas’ way home.

The Saints have acknowledged the incident and said they were gathering more information, but offered no further comment. According to a Fox 8 source, Thomas still is scheduled to leave with the team Saturday for Minnesota and play against the Vikings on Sunday.

Repeated attempts to reach Kenner Police for a statement have been unanswered.

The incident marked the second time in 19 days that a Saints receiver has become involved with Kenner law enforcement.

Thomas’ teammate Chris Olave was arrested by Kenner Police on Oct. 23, booked with reckless operation of a motor vehicle after allegedly driving 70 mph in a 35-mph zone in the 1700 block of Joe Yenni Boulevard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrynikqua Jones
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Capital City
A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: 4-year-old drowns in apartment pool; another child in critical condition
Baton Rouge police units are at an unfolding scene Friday afternoon, Nov. 10, at the corner of...
Heavy police presence near Government Street
Generic image of vape pen
ATC releases list of approved vape products
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 10
Cloudy, Cool, and Damp
Baton Rouge Police Department
Arrest made following deadly shooting on Washington Ave.
Veteran gets a new ac unit free of charge
Veteran gets a new ac unit free of charge
VFW aims to teach younger generation to appreciate veterans
Iberville Parish hosts its annual “Salute to Veterans” ceremony
A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: 4-year-old drowns in apartment pool; another child in critical condition