Jags fall to Prairie View A&M on Senior Day

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags (5-5) fell in a nailbiter to Prairie View A&M (5-5) during Senior Day on Saturday, November 11.

The Jags suffered a 27-21 loss.

This was a close game for both teams as Southern and Prairie View took turns with touchdowns in the first half.

The Jags have a bye week before taking on Grambling State in New Orleans for Bayou Classic.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., on Saturday, November 25.

