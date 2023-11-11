Iberville Parish hosts its annual “Salute to Veterans” ceremony.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Serving one’s country is perhaps the most selfless sacrifice anyone can make. The men and women at today’s Salute to Veterans’ ceremony were honored for all their hard work and dedication to keeping our freedoms secured.

Local, state, and federal officials were all in attendance and expressed their gratitude. Even Louisiana’s oldest WW2 veteran, who’s almost 100 years old, was able to make it.

“Being a veteran means staring down the gun barrel of some foreign soldier whose intent, 1 intent at the end of his mind, and that’s to kill you. But you find a way to survive,” said James “Fry” Hymel, the emcee of Friday’s event.

The ceremony included live performances of patriotic music groups both locally and nationally recognized. But even with all the patriotism and love expressed for the men and women in uniform, some expressed concern of the direction our country is heading with the division, the rise in antisemitism, and a lack of love for the country in today’s youth.

“We are losing our value here in this country, and this new generation needs to stand up and be accountable,” said Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso Jr.

SFC Jewels Lefeaux, who was in attendance today, said events like these mean the world to him and his fellow soldiers. He had one message to share with each of you this Veteran’s Day.

“If you see a veteran tell them thank you. All of us worked hard, all of us made sacrifices. It still hurts to recall how tough it was on some days. So, thank your veterans if you see them,” said Lefeaux.

Veteran’s Day is November 11th.

