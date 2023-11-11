BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More of the same dreary weather will continue this weekend, with a 50% chance of showers today, down to a 20% chance of showers Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, Nov. 11 (WAFB)

This weekend will not be a washout but keep the jacket and umbrella handy.

As for the football forecast, Southern will have a few scattered showers throughout the game, and it will be cool in the 60s.

The Gators vs Tigers Saturday night will also be cloudy, cool, and damp with game temperatures in the lower 60s, and a few scattered light showers possible.

As a Gulf low tracks close to the Louisiana coast this Monday, our local rain chances will go up and we could see heavy pockets of rain Monday into Tuesday.

In fact, the WPC has our area getting between two to three inches of rain in the next seven days. In the extended, expected dreary weather to continue through midweek, with a drier forecast beyond Wednesday.

