Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Capital City

One person is dead after an early morning shooting in the Capital City.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have made an arrest after a man was killed earlier this morning.

According to officials, Terrynikqua Jones, 20, is being charged with second-degree murder. Documents show Jones was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Police identified the victim as Michael Williams, 44.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 1900 block of West Belfair Drive near N. Acadian Thruway and Gus Young Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting scene in the Capital City Friday, Nov. 10.(WAFB)
The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting scene in the Capital City Friday, Nov. 10.(WAFB)

Police say Jones shot Williams during an altercation related to a domestic incident.

No other details were released at this time.

