Arrest made following deadly shooting on Washington Ave.

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating another shooting that left a man dead early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Washington Ave. just before 2 a.m.

Police say Wesley McGee, 55, was shot multiple times by Marcus McGee during a domestic incident. Wesley was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Marcus McGee was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for manslaughter.

Police confirm that the victim and suspect are related.

This is an ongoing investigation.

