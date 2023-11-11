2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Bi-District Regionals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait for playoff time in south Louisiana is over. Games have begun so teams understand it’s win or go home.

NON SELECT DIVISION I: Bi-District

MATCH-UP FINAL 16. Westgate vs. 17. Terrebonne 9. Walker vs. 24. Benton 8. West Monroe vs. 25. Northshore 5. St. Amant vs. 28. Ouachita Parish 12. Sam Houston vs. 21. Mandeville 13. Southside vs. 20. Thibodaux 14. Belle Chasse vs. 19. Parkway 11. Salmen vs. 22. West Ouachita 6. Zachary vs. 27. Barbe 7. Dutchtown vs. 26. South Lafourche 10. Chalmette vs. 23. Ponchatoula 15. East St. John vs. Central- B.R.

NON SELECT DIVISION lI: Bi-District

MATCH-UP FINAL 9. Plaquemine vs. 24. Albany 8. Iowa vs. 25. Grant 5. West Feliciana vs. 28. Minden 12. Opelousas vs. 221. Rayne 13. Abbeville vs. 20. Pearl River 11. Franklin Parish vs. 22. Northwest 6. Wossman vs. 27. Brusly 7. Leesville vs. 26. St. Martinville 10. Jennings vs. 23. Kaplan 15. Ioata vs. 18 Church Point

NON SELECT DIVISION llI: Bi-District

MATCH-UP FINAL 16. Caldwell Parish vs. 17. Richwood 9. Jewel Sumner vs. 24. South Beauregard 8. Amite vs. 25. Donaldsonville 12. Loreauville vs. 21. Rayville 13. St. Helena College & Career Acad. vs. 20. Port Allen 14. North Webster vs. 19. Patterson 11. South Plaquemines vs. 22. Port Barre 6. Many vs. 27. Springfield 7. Pine vs. 26. Red River 10. Kinder vs. 23. Avoyelles 15. Marksville vs. 18. Mansfield

NON SELECT DIVISION lV: Bi-District

MATCH-UP FINAL 16. Franklin vs. 17. Grand Lake 9. White Castle vs. 24. Varando 8. Welsh vs. 25. Basile 5. Jeanerette vs. 28. West St. John 12. East Feliciana vs. 21. Elton 13. Arcadia vs. 20. General Trass 14. Montgomery vs. 19. Lake Arthur 7. Homer vs. 26. Delhi 15. Ferriday vs. 18. Jonesboro-Hodge

SELECT DIVISION I: Bi-District

MATCH-UP FINAL 16. Jesuit vs 17. C.E. Bryd (BOLD THE WINNER and score) 9. Carencro vs 24. Pineville 12. Huntington vs. 21. Woodlawn - B.R. 11. McKinley vs. 22. St. Augustine 10. Tioga vs. L.W. Higgins 15. Northwood-Srev vs. 18. Archbishop Rummel

SELECT DIVISION lI: Bi-District

MATCH-UP FINAL 16. Northside vs. 17. Istrouma 9. Livingston Collegiate vs. 24. Booker T. Washington-Shr. 12. Evangel Christian vs. 21. Belaire 13. Vandebilt Catholic vs. 20. Fredrick A Douglass 14. Peabody vs. 19. Booker T. Washington 11. McDonogh vs. 22. Lord Beaconsfield Landry 10. Madison Prep vs. Woodlawn - Shrev 15. De La Salle vs. Buckeye

SELECT DIVISION llI: Bi-District

MATCH-UP FINAL 16. Loyola Prep vs. 17. Ascension Episcopal 9. Notre Dame vs. 24. Green Oaks 12. Pope John Paul ll vs. 21. Lake Charles College Prep 13. Patrick Taylor Science/Tech vs. 20 Sophie B. Wright 14. Northlake Christian vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 10. Parkview Baptist vs. 23. Jefferson Rise Charter 15. Holy Savior Menard vs. 18. Houma Christian

SELECT DIVISION lV: Bi-District

MATCH-UP FINAL 16. Slaughter Community Charter vs. 17. Delhi Charter 9. Ascension Catholic vs. 24. Central Private 12. Catholic-P.C. vs. 21. Cedar Creek 13. Delta Charter vs. 20. Covenant Christian 14. St. Edmund vs. 19. Westminster Christian 11. Glenbrook vs. 22. Sacred Heart 10. Central Catholic vs. 23. Hamilton Christian 15. Hanson Memorial vs. 18. St. John

