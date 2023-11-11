Facebook
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Bi-District Regionals

By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait for playoff time in south Louisiana is over. Games have begun so teams understand it’s win or go home.

NON SELECT DIVISION I: Bi-District

MATCH-UPFINAL
16. Westgate vs. 17. Terrebonne
9. Walker vs. 24. Benton
8. West Monroe vs. 25. Northshore
5. St. Amant vs. 28. Ouachita Parish
12. Sam Houston vs. 21. Mandeville
13. Southside vs. 20. Thibodaux
14. Belle Chasse vs. 19. Parkway
11. Salmen vs. 22. West Ouachita
6. Zachary vs. 27. Barbe
7. Dutchtown vs. 26. South Lafourche
10. Chalmette vs. 23. Ponchatoula
15. East St. John vs. Central- B.R.

NON SELECT DIVISION lI: Bi-District

MATCH-UPFINAL
9. Plaquemine vs. 24. Albany
8. Iowa vs. 25. Grant
5. West Feliciana vs. 28. Minden
12. Opelousas vs. 221. Rayne
13. Abbeville vs. 20. Pearl River
11. Franklin Parish vs. 22. Northwest
6. Wossman vs. 27. Brusly
7. Leesville vs. 26. St. Martinville
10. Jennings vs. 23. Kaplan
15. Ioata vs. 18 Church Point

NON SELECT DIVISION llI: Bi-District

MATCH-UPFINAL
16. Caldwell Parish vs. 17. Richwood
9. Jewel Sumner vs. 24. South Beauregard
8. Amite vs. 25. Donaldsonville
12. Loreauville vs. 21. Rayville
13. St. Helena College & Career Acad. vs. 20. Port Allen
14. North Webster vs. 19. Patterson
11. South Plaquemines vs. 22. Port Barre
6. Many vs. 27. Springfield
7. Pine vs. 26. Red River
10. Kinder vs. 23. Avoyelles
15. Marksville vs. 18. Mansfield

NON SELECT DIVISION lV: Bi-District

MATCH-UPFINAL
16. Franklin vs. 17. Grand Lake
9. White Castle vs. 24. Varando
8. Welsh vs. 25. Basile
5. Jeanerette vs. 28. West St. John
12. East Feliciana vs. 21. Elton
13. Arcadia vs. 20. General Trass
14. Montgomery vs. 19. Lake Arthur
7. Homer vs. 26. Delhi
15. Ferriday vs. 18. Jonesboro-Hodge

SELECT DIVISION I: Bi-District

MATCH-UPFINAL
16. Jesuit vs 17. C.E. Bryd (BOLD THE WINNER and score)
9. Carencro vs 24. Pineville
12. Huntington vs. 21. Woodlawn - B.R.
11. McKinley vs. 22. St. Augustine
10. Tioga vs. L.W. Higgins
15. Northwood-Srev vs. 18. Archbishop Rummel

SELECT DIVISION lI: Bi-District

MATCH-UPFINAL
16. Northside vs. 17. Istrouma
9. Livingston Collegiate vs. 24. Booker T. Washington-Shr.
12. Evangel Christian vs. 21. Belaire
13. Vandebilt Catholic vs. 20. Fredrick A Douglass
14. Peabody vs. 19. Booker T. Washington
11. McDonogh vs. 22. Lord Beaconsfield Landry
10. Madison Prep vs. Woodlawn - Shrev
15. De La Salle vs. Buckeye

SELECT DIVISION llI: Bi-District

MATCH-UPFINAL
16. Loyola Prep vs. 17. Ascension Episcopal
9. Notre Dame vs. 24. Green Oaks
12. Pope John Paul ll vs. 21. Lake Charles College Prep
13. Patrick Taylor Science/Tech vs. 20 Sophie B. Wright
14. Northlake Christian vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
10. Parkview Baptist vs. 23. Jefferson Rise Charter
15. Holy Savior Menard vs. 18. Houma Christian

SELECT DIVISION lV: Bi-District

MATCH-UPFINAL
16. Slaughter Community Charter vs. 17. Delhi Charter
9. Ascension Catholic vs. 24. Central Private
12. Catholic-P.C. vs. 21. Cedar Creek
13. Delta Charter vs. 20. Covenant Christian
14. St. Edmund vs. 19. Westminster Christian
11. Glenbrook vs. 22. Sacred Heart
10. Central Catholic vs. 23. Hamilton Christian
15. Hanson Memorial vs. 18. St. John

