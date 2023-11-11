2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Bi-District Regionals
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait for playoff time in south Louisiana is over. Games have begun so teams understand it’s win or go home.
NON SELECT DIVISION I: Bi-District
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL
|16. Westgate vs. 17. Terrebonne
|9. Walker vs. 24. Benton
|8. West Monroe vs. 25. Northshore
|5. St. Amant vs. 28. Ouachita Parish
|12. Sam Houston vs. 21. Mandeville
|13. Southside vs. 20. Thibodaux
|14. Belle Chasse vs. 19. Parkway
|11. Salmen vs. 22. West Ouachita
|6. Zachary vs. 27. Barbe
|7. Dutchtown vs. 26. South Lafourche
|10. Chalmette vs. 23. Ponchatoula
|15. East St. John vs. Central- B.R.
NON SELECT DIVISION lI: Bi-District
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL
|9. Plaquemine vs. 24. Albany
|8. Iowa vs. 25. Grant
|5. West Feliciana vs. 28. Minden
|12. Opelousas vs. 221. Rayne
|13. Abbeville vs. 20. Pearl River
|11. Franklin Parish vs. 22. Northwest
|6. Wossman vs. 27. Brusly
|7. Leesville vs. 26. St. Martinville
|10. Jennings vs. 23. Kaplan
|15. Ioata vs. 18 Church Point
NON SELECT DIVISION llI: Bi-District
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL
|16. Caldwell Parish vs. 17. Richwood
|9. Jewel Sumner vs. 24. South Beauregard
|8. Amite vs. 25. Donaldsonville
|12. Loreauville vs. 21. Rayville
|13. St. Helena College & Career Acad. vs. 20. Port Allen
|14. North Webster vs. 19. Patterson
|11. South Plaquemines vs. 22. Port Barre
|6. Many vs. 27. Springfield
|7. Pine vs. 26. Red River
|10. Kinder vs. 23. Avoyelles
|15. Marksville vs. 18. Mansfield
NON SELECT DIVISION lV: Bi-District
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL
|16. Franklin vs. 17. Grand Lake
|9. White Castle vs. 24. Varando
|8. Welsh vs. 25. Basile
|5. Jeanerette vs. 28. West St. John
|12. East Feliciana vs. 21. Elton
|13. Arcadia vs. 20. General Trass
|14. Montgomery vs. 19. Lake Arthur
|7. Homer vs. 26. Delhi
|15. Ferriday vs. 18. Jonesboro-Hodge
SELECT DIVISION I: Bi-District
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL
|16. Jesuit vs 17. C.E. Bryd (BOLD THE WINNER and score)
|9. Carencro vs 24. Pineville
|12. Huntington vs. 21. Woodlawn - B.R.
|11. McKinley vs. 22. St. Augustine
|10. Tioga vs. L.W. Higgins
|15. Northwood-Srev vs. 18. Archbishop Rummel
SELECT DIVISION lI: Bi-District
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL
|16. Northside vs. 17. Istrouma
|9. Livingston Collegiate vs. 24. Booker T. Washington-Shr.
|12. Evangel Christian vs. 21. Belaire
|13. Vandebilt Catholic vs. 20. Fredrick A Douglass
|14. Peabody vs. 19. Booker T. Washington
|11. McDonogh vs. 22. Lord Beaconsfield Landry
|10. Madison Prep vs. Woodlawn - Shrev
|15. De La Salle vs. Buckeye
SELECT DIVISION llI: Bi-District
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL
|16. Loyola Prep vs. 17. Ascension Episcopal
|9. Notre Dame vs. 24. Green Oaks
|12. Pope John Paul ll vs. 21. Lake Charles College Prep
|13. Patrick Taylor Science/Tech vs. 20 Sophie B. Wright
|14. Northlake Christian vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
|10. Parkview Baptist vs. 23. Jefferson Rise Charter
|15. Holy Savior Menard vs. 18. Houma Christian
SELECT DIVISION lV: Bi-District
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL
|16. Slaughter Community Charter vs. 17. Delhi Charter
|9. Ascension Catholic vs. 24. Central Private
|12. Catholic-P.C. vs. 21. Cedar Creek
|13. Delta Charter vs. 20. Covenant Christian
|14. St. Edmund vs. 19. Westminster Christian
|11. Glenbrook vs. 22. Sacred Heart
|10. Central Catholic vs. 23. Hamilton Christian
|15. Hanson Memorial vs. 18. St. John
