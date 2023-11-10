Welcoming some rain and cooler temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: Today will be a day of change as a cold front slowly sinks southward through the area. Off-and-on, mostly light, showers can be expected in association with the front. And we also finally see temperatures closer to normal, with today’s highs topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook

The front will stall near our coast, resulting in a continuation of rather gloomy conditions through the weekend. Generally overcast skies will persist, with more off-and-on light showers expected on Saturday. Tomorrow’s temperatures likely won’t get out of the 60s due to the cloud cover and showers. If you’re heading to the Southern or LSU campuses for tailgating and football, it would definitely be a good idea to pack a poncho, but the good news is that most of the rain that falls should be light.

Sunday’s rain chances trend lower, around 20%, but a few showers will remain possible. A little less rain will allow highs to climb into the low 70s.

Heavier Rain Next Week?

I’ve spent the last few days discussing uncertainty in the forecast for next week, and we’re now starting to see more of a consensus toward a ‘wetter’ pattern earlier next week. Low pressure developing in the northwest Gulf of Mexico will likely result in widespread rains from Monday into at least part of Tuesday, with the main question centered around rain amounts.

Those amounts will largely be dictated by how far north the low pressure center tracks, but the latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows totals averaging 2.5″-4.0″ across most of our area, with locally higher amounts possible.

