Veteran gets a new ac unit free of charge

A local veteran in Gonzales received a special surprise from a local business.

It was all part of Dream Team Heating and Air annual Veteran’s Day giveaway.

“It’s crazy. It really is. It is a shock. Being out here, people are supportive of our military. We are going in the right direction,” local hero, Dillon Stewart, said.

For eight years, Stewart has served his country, but today, he is the one on the receiving end of something special.

“I just wanted to be able to be the less than 1% that go out there and want to be bigger than themselves,” added Stewart.

During the presentation, he was greeted with smiles, cheers, balloons, and flowers but that wasn’t all. The local company will install a new ac unit, free of charge, for the local hero and his family.

“We were looking at spending $85,000 to get this house back to where it needs to be. This will help us,” explained Stewart.

And the surprise could not have come at a better time.

“My grandmother is getting older in age. We are coming out here to take care of her, that way she can have full time care and spend time with our kids,” Stewart continued.

Although the surprise came Friday, Veteran’s Day is the real treat for Stewart. He says it is the day he feels the most honored to be a part of.

“For a lot of us, it is a holiday to get together to be able to represent the ones that came before us and the ones that will come after us,” Stewart.

