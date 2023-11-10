New Orleans native Jon Batiste nominated for 6 Grammy Awards; headlines several Louisiana nominees

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans area native Jon Batiste is looking to win big once again at the Grammys in 2024 as he’s nominated for 6 awards, including the highly coveted category of “Album of the Year”.

Batiste’s nominations also include:

Record of the Year

Song of the Year

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Best Jazz Performance

Best American Roots Performance

Batiste’s nominations come from his latest album release, “World Music Radio.”

The nominations are a reflection of a busy year for Batiste, who will also be the subject of a documentary called “American Symphony”, to be released on Netflix Friday, Nov. 24. The film will chronicle his rise from the musical host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to internationally renowned recording artist while his wife, best-selling author Suleika Jaouad, learns that her long-dormant cancer has returned.

Batiste was nominated for 11 awards last year, 3 of those nominations were for the score of the Pixar movie Soul. In 2023, he won 5 awards out of the 11 nominations.

In the world of country music, Baskin, Louisiana native Lainey Wilson has experienced a sudden ascent to the top, and that continues as she’s nominated in two categories, Best Country Album for “Bell Bottom Country, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Save Me”, a duet with newcomer Jelly Roll.

Louisiana holds a strong presence on the 2024 nominations list. New Orleans natives P.J. Morton is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance and blues guitarist Samantha Fish is up for Best Contemporary Blues Album she released with country singer Jesse Dayton.

Other Louisiana or regional artist nominees include:

Bobby Rush (Homer)

Best Traditional Blues Album

Mr. Sipp (McComb, MS)

Best Traditional Blues Album

Lauren Daigle (Lafayette)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Neutral Milk Hotel (Ruston)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package Louisiana artists receiving nominations include:

The entire category of ‘Best Regional Roots Music Album’ includes artists from Louisiana:

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - Live at the Maple Leaf

The Grammys will take place on Feb. 4, 2024, at 7 p.m.

